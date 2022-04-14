Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Stock trading around $43.27 per share: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] jumped around 3.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.27 at the close of the session, up 7.80%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today provided unaudited first quarter 2022 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices in light of the impacts of recent logistics disruptions in British Columbia, Canada.

The recent CP work stoppage interrupted rail service to our steelmaking coal operations in the Elk Valley in Southeastern British Columbia. As a result, our realized first quarter steelmaking coal sales were 6.0 million tonnes, slightly below the low end of our previously announced guidance of 6.1 – 6.5 million tonnes. Record steelmaking coal FOB prices resulted in an increase in our average realized steelmaking coal price in the first quarter to US$357 per tonne. The increase in steelmaking coal prices from the fourth quarter further resulted in positive pricing adjustments of approximately $88 million.

Teck Resources Limited stock is now 51.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TECK Stock saw the intraday high of $43.435 and lowest of $40.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.18, which means current price is +50.98% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 7273375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $55.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 47.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.48. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.20, while it was recorded at 40.71 for the last single week of trading, and 29.13 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 70.61%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $10,797 million, or 68.60% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 24,098,340, which is approximately 3.563% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 23,606,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $947.56 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $581.37 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 45,276,166 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 38,412,556 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 185,294,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,983,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,129,331 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 10,687,132 shares during the same period.