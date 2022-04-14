Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] Is Currently -1.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] loss -1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $306.72 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Synopsys Study Highlights Core Challenges with Managing Open Source Risk in Software Supply Chains.

Analysis of more than 2,400 commercial and proprietary codebases finds decreases in open source license and vulnerability risks, but 88% of organizations still behind in keeping open source updated.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today released the 2022 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis (OSSRA) report. The report, produced by the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC), examines the results of more than 2,400 audits of commercial and proprietary codebases from merger and acquisition transactions, performed by the Black Duck® Audit Services team. The report highlights trends in open source usage within commercial and proprietary applications and provides insights to help developers better understand the interconnected software ecosystem. It also details the pervasive risks posed by unmanaged open source, including security vulnerabilities, outdated or abandoned components, and license compliance issues.

Synopsys Inc. represents 153.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.92 billion with the latest information. SNPS stock price has been found in the range of $296.64 to $322.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 973.37K shares, SNPS reached a trading volume of 2915643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPS shares is $394.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Synopsys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Synopsys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $349, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on SNPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synopsys Inc. is set at 12.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNPS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SNPS stock

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, SNPS shares gained by 7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 310.62, while it was recorded at 314.70 for the last single week of trading, and 317.70 for the last 200 days.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94 and a Gross Margin at +78.67. Synopsys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.03.

Synopsys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synopsys Inc. go to 16.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]

There are presently around $41,458 million, or 90.60% of SNPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,070,637, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,116,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in SNPS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.03 billion in SNPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synopsys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPS] by around 5,711,774 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 7,056,099 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 120,610,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,378,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNPS stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 969,883 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,754,219 shares during the same period.