Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is 1.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] jumped around 0.77 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.86 at the close of the session, up 6.94%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-888-330-3573 and reference Conference ID 4831656 to listen to the live call.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock is now 1.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.90 and lowest of $11.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.91, which means current price is +19.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 2926178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SHO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has SHO stock performed recently?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.31, while it was recorded at 11.14 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23 and a Gross Margin at +0.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,663 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,275,293, which is approximately 1.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,161,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.97 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $151.72 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly -6.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 31,287,340 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 25,008,413 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 168,221,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,517,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,630,114 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,324,593 shares during the same period.