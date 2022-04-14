Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] fell -56.67% so far this year. What now?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] price surged by 2.88 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on April 12, 2022 that BETRIVERS.CA OFF TO STRONG START IN ONTARIO AFTER FIRST WEEK OF ONLINE CASINO AND SPORTS BETTING.

Toronto Raptors and Toronto Blue Jays were the most wagered on teams in the NBA and MLB.

Following the April 4, 2022, launch of accepting wagers on BetRivers.ca and through the BetRivers mobile apps, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in North America, today shared the results of its first week in the Ontario market.

A sum of 2778933 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $7.21 and dropped to a low of $6.88 until finishing in the latest session at $7.15.

The one-year RSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.36. The average equity rating for RSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

RSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, RSI shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 13.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rush Street Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $320 million, or 74.00% of RSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,750,000, which is approximately 130% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,595,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.86 million in RSI stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $30.01 million in RSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE:RSI] by around 12,753,818 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,544,452 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,419,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,717,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,899,045 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,935,924 shares during the same period.