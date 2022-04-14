Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Stock trading around $32.68 per share: What’s Next?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] price surged by 2.93 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its first quarter 2022 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, April 26 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, April 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until May 26, 2022.

A sum of 3456066 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.58M shares. Range Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $32.97 and dropped to a low of $31.52 until finishing in the latest session at $32.68.

The one-year RRC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.76. The average equity rating for RRC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $30.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $22 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on RRC stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RRC shares from 18 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

RRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 28.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.86, while it was recorded at 32.07 for the last single week of trading, and 20.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Range Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.46 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61.

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

RRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 19.99%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,520 million, or 93.00% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,129,163, which is approximately -0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,351,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $868.4 million in RRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $855.57 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly 26.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 18,927,510 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 15,372,793 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 202,563,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,863,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,881,693 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,353,440 shares during the same period.