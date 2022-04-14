Ramaco Resources Inc. [METC] Revenue clocked in at $283.40 million, up 39.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Ramaco Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: METC] closed the trading session at $18.95 on 04/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.34, while the highest price level was $19.63. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Ramaco’s Free Public Stock Float Increases From 34% to 50%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) (“Ramaco,” the “Company” or “we”) announced that it was notified by Energy Capital Partners Mezzanine Opportunities Fund, LP, Energy Capital Partners Mezzanine Opportunities Fund A, LP and ECP Mezzanine B (Ramaco IP), LP (collectively, “ECP”) that yesterday ECP filed a Form 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission stating it has now completed its distribution of approximately 5.5 million shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Common Stock”). This is consistent with the Company’s expectation as laid out in our January 3, 2022 press release announcing the resignation of two ECP senior members from our Board of Directors.

We have also been advised that Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. (“Yorktown”) made a distribution of approximately 1.35 million shares of Common Stock owned by various Yorktown partnerships on March 3, 2022 to their limited partners.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.34 percent and weekly performance of 28.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 717.39K shares, METC reached to a volume of 4189994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ramaco Resources Inc. [METC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METC shares is $18.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Ramaco Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ramaco Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on METC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ramaco Resources Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for METC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for METC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

METC stock trade performance evaluation

Ramaco Resources Inc. [METC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.39. With this latest performance, METC shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 339.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Ramaco Resources Inc. [METC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.13, while it was recorded at 16.71 for the last single week of trading, and 12.46 for the last 200 days.

Ramaco Resources Inc. [METC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ramaco Resources Inc. [METC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.95 and a Gross Margin at +21.58. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.00.

Ramaco Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ramaco Resources Inc. [METC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for METC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ramaco Resources Inc. go to 4.23%.

Ramaco Resources Inc. [METC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $556 million, or 30.20% of METC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METC stocks are: YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS IX, L.P. with ownership of 11,459,440, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; ECP CONTROLCO, LLC, holding 5,631,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.55 million in METC stocks shares; and YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P., currently with $97.78 million in METC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ramaco Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Ramaco Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:METC] by around 2,495,197 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,447,341 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 27,807,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,750,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 925,560 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 957,199 shares during the same period.