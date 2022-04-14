ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] is -90.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] traded at a low on 04/13/22, posting a -12.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.79. The company report on April 13, 2022 that ProQR Announces Additional Sepofarsen Illuminate Trial Analyses and Provides Update on Company Strategy.

Post-hoc analyses from Illuminate trial of sepofarsen demonstrate an encouraging efficacy signal when comparing active treatment and sham eyes to their corresponding contralateral eyes across multiple endpoints – Company plans to discuss findings with regulators in Q3.

Illuminate results and post-hoc analyses to be presented at the upcoming Seventh Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit and the ARVO 2022 Annual Meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3472932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stands at 9.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.01%.

The market cap for PRQR stock reached $60.23 million, with 71.24 million shares outstanding and 61.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 3472932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRQR shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRQR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $20 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

How has PRQR stock performed recently?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.75. With this latest performance, PRQR shares dropped by -14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.10 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6546, while it was recorded at 0.9103 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6410 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRQR is now -51.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.04. Additionally, PRQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] managed to generate an average of -$352,945 per employee.ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Insider trade positions for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

There are presently around $41 million, or 69.60% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,027,725, which is approximately 9.073% of the company’s market cap and around 7.74% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVIUM FUND MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 4,765,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 million in PRQR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $4.26 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 9,775,659 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,079,647 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 31,630,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,485,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,062,829 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 507,907 shares during the same period.