NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Revenue clocked in at $11.06 billion, down -24.91% YTD: What’s Next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] price surged by 2.89 percent to reach at $4.8. The company report on April 1, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Releases Annual Sustainability Report Outlining Renewed Commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance Goals.

Company highlights year-over-year ESG progress and provides roadmap to carbon neutrality by 2035.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today published its annual Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), reinforcing its commitment to transparency and sustainable business practices. The report includes details on NXP’s overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and guiding principles, the company’s mid-term and long-term ESG goals, and key metrics for use in measuring the company’s progress and performance.

A sum of 2922271 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.89M shares. NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares reached a high of $171.355 and dropped to a low of $165.63 until finishing in the latest session at $171.03.

The one-year NXPI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.09. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $237.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $230 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $255 to $270, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.08, while it was recorded at 168.64 for the last single week of trading, and 204.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors N.V. Fundamentals:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.83%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,862 million, or 93.70% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,341,781, which is approximately 3.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,543,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.87 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 39.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 17,541,700 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 18,421,905 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 203,834,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,797,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,446,981 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,183 shares during the same period.