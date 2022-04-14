Nucor Corporation [NUE] moved up 3.81: Why It’s Important

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] gained 3.81% or 5.99 points to close at $163.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2775189 shares. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Nucor Invites You to Join Its First Quarter of 2022 Conference Call on the Web.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

In conjunction with Nucor’s (NYSE: NUE) first-quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor’s results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the Internet on April 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $158.81, the shares rose to $163.88 and dropped to $156.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NUE points out that the company has recorded 62.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -115.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, NUE reached to a volume of 2775189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $127.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $120, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 123 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NUE stock

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.02 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.78, while it was recorded at 154.99 for the last single week of trading, and 114.37 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 37.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $33,773 million, or 82.40% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,844,909, which is approximately -2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.53 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -5.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 8,122,820 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 19,398,159 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 187,262,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,783,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,219,316 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,571 shares during the same period.