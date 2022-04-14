NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] is -48.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NSTG] price plunged by -33.63 percent to reach at -$11.08. The company report on April 12, 2022 that NanoString Technologies Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced preliminary total product and service revenue of approximately $31 million for the first quarter. This unaudited estimate, based on management’s preliminary financial analysis, is lower than the company’s previous guidance for product and service revenue of $34 million to $38 million for the first quarter of 2022.

A sum of 8004970 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 517.93K shares. NanoString Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $23.26 and dropped to a low of $21.46 until finishing in the latest session at $21.87.

The one-year NSTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.09. The average equity rating for NSTG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSTG shares is $56.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for NanoString Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for NanoString Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoString Technologies Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61.

NSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.03. With this latest performance, NSTG shares dropped by -21.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.90 for NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.97, while it was recorded at 31.32 for the last single week of trading, and 44.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NanoString Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.59 and a Gross Margin at +57.40. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.52.

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,076 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,820,152, which is approximately 0.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,557,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.55 million in NSTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.85 million in NSTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoString Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NSTG] by around 7,735,049 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 6,997,730 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 34,457,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,190,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSTG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,853,241 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,630,344 shares during the same period.