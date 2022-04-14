Market cap of Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] reaches 288.17M – now what?

Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ: LQDA] loss -15.19% on the last trading session, reaching $5.25 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Liquidia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (“Liquidia”) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,803,922 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.10, for total gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by Liquidia. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Liquidia. In addition, Liquidia has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,470,588 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on April 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Needham & Company and BTIG are acting as lead managers.

Liquidia Corporation represents 52.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $288.17 million with the latest information. LQDA stock price has been found in the range of $5.20 to $5.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 469.85K shares, LQDA reached a trading volume of 4269399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Liquidia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $20 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for LQDA stock

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.46. With this latest performance, LQDA shares dropped by -14.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Liquidia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]

There are presently around $66 million, or 39.80% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,611,921, which is approximately 1.723% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 1,447,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 million in LQDA stocks shares; and KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $8.46 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 3,769,867 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,451,134 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,422,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,643,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,202,873 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,689,509 shares during the same period.