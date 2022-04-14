Market cap of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] reaches 1.56B – now what?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] gained 3.20% on the last trading session, reaching $10.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position.

Webcast on March 17, 2022.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels Inc. represents 156.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.56 billion with the latest information. UUUU stock price has been found in the range of $9.81 to $10.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 6609974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 819.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.84. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $508 million, or 34.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,609,700, which is approximately 6.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,618,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.2 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.56 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 6.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 11,580,703 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,760,957 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,018,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,359,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,964 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,918,419 shares during the same period.