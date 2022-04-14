Market cap of DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] reaches 986.25M – now what?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.28 during the day while it closed the day at $6.25. The company report on April 1, 2022 that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces appointment of Ms. Iman Hill to the Board of Directors.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, April 1, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) today announced the appointment of Ms. Iman Hill to the Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022.

Ms. Iman Hill is a petroleum engineer with 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry with extensive global expertise in the technical and commercial aspects of the petroleum business, in particular field development, capital projects and production operations. Ms. Hill’s experience has been gained in the Middle East, Africa, South America, the Far East, and the North Sea in diverse settings from onshore to ultra-deepwater. She was appointed Executive Director of the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) in December 2020. Ms. Hill has worked as a Senior Reservoir Engineer for BP, as a Senior Regional Adviser Africa to the E&P CEO and the Chairman of Shell, as well as GM Shell Egypt and Chairwoman of Shell Companies in Egypt. At BG Group she has held the positions of Senior Vice President Brazil and Senior Vice President Developments and Operations. Ms. Hill has also held positions of VP Africa at Sasol and Technical Director, GM UAE and President Egypt for Dana Gas in the UAE. She also serves as Non-Executive Director on the Board of United Oil and Gas and as a non-executive Independent Board Director of Oil Spill Response Ltd (OSRL). Ms. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Aberdeen University. Ms. Hill is a resident and citizen of the United Kingdom.

DHT Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHT stock has inclined by 10.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.10% and gained 20.42% year-on date.

The market cap for DHT stock reached $986.25 million, with 166.57 million shares outstanding and 138.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 3045605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

DHT stock trade performance evaluation

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.61 and a Gross Margin at -1.01. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $594 million, or 61.50% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,003,134, which is approximately 0.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,456,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.03 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.02 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 2.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 7,027,343 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 9,136,383 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 79,650,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,814,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 918,436 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,177,251 shares during the same period.