Market Analysts see Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] gained 6.21% or 0.11 points to close at $1.88 with a heavy trading volume of 4525897 shares. The company report on April 12, 2022 that CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 13 Register Now.

It opened the trading session at $1.81, the shares rose to $1.90 and dropped to $1.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for URG points out that the company has recorded 2.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, URG reached to a volume of 4525897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14303.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70.

Trading performance analysis for URG stock

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.25. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5310, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4759 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104731.25 and a Gross Margin at -71431.25. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143362.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

There are presently around $123 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,082,610, which is approximately 2.124% of the company’s market cap and around 2.94% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,861,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.68 million in URG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $15.61 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 10.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 17,051,250 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,542,195 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,999,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,593,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,926,272 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,379,893 shares during the same period.