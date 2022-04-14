Market Analysts see Toast Inc. [TOST] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.76 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that eCard Systems Expands Gift Card Partnership with Toast as Program Processing Provider.

New integration with Toast makes multi-location transaction processing available to Toast restaurants.

eCard Systems today announced an expanded partnership with Toast, the all-in-one platform for restaurants. eCard Systems originally partnered with Toast in 2019 for online gift card and merchandise ordering and manufacturing services. The new integration adds access to eCard’s digital, online and physical gift card transaction processing and program management. This is ideal for Toast restaurants with 2 to 25 locations and especially those with complex gift card needs. https://pos.toasttab.com/integrations/ecard-systems.

Toast Inc. stock is now -45.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOST Stock saw the intraday high of $20.05 and lowest of $18.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.93, which means current price is +18.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 4400713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc. [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $32.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.47. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.17% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 19.21 for the last single week of trading.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $2,473 million, or 59.00% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,533,723, which is approximately 1148.354% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,003,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.59 million in TOST stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $149.56 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 992.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 92,044,840 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,284,168 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,119,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,448,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,326,629 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,301,138 shares during the same period.