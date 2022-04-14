Market Analysts see Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Sierra Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SRRA] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 38.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.75. The company report on April 13, 2022 that GSK Reaches Agreement to Acquire Late-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company Sierra Oncology For $1.9bn.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Sierra Oncology’s differentiated momelotinib has the potential to address the critical unmet medical needs of myelofibrosis patients with anaemia.

Momelotinib complements GSK’s existing expertise in haematology, with Sierra Oncology anticipating US regulatory submission in Q2 this year and EU submission in the second half of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11831937 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sierra Oncology Inc. stands at 3.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.61%.

The market cap for SRRA stock reached $1.27 billion, with 15.30 million shares outstanding and 3.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, SRRA reached a trading volume of 11831937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRRA shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sierra Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sierra Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SRRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Oncology Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6370.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

How has SRRA stock performed recently?

Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.14. With this latest performance, SRRA shares gained by 70.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.44 for Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.38, while it was recorded at 41.70 for the last single week of trading, and 24.21 for the last 200 days.

Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.23.

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Insider trade positions for Sierra Oncology Inc. [SRRA]

There are presently around $673 million, or 77.30% of SRRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRRA stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,917,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,477,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.88 million in SRRA stocks shares; and FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $69.25 million in SRRA stock with ownership of nearly 57.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sierra Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Sierra Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:SRRA] by around 2,069,287 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 423,118 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,795,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,288,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRRA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,295,401 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 107,324 shares during the same period.