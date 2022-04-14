Market Analysts see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.7527 during the day while it closed the day at $4.53. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that on April 1, 2022, an authorized sub-committee of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Mersana granted inducement awards consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 51,150 shares of its common stock to four new employees whose employment commenced in March 2022. The awards were granted pursuant to terms and conditions fixed by the Compensation Committee and as an inducement material to each new employee entering employment with Mersana in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The option awards have an exercise price of $4.32 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Mersana’s common stock on April 1, 2022. Each option has a 10-year term and will vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of the grant and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the applicable employee’s continued service with Mersana on each such vesting date. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of Mersana’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering each grant.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 6.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRSN stock has declined by -26.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.69% and lost -27.17% year-on date.

The market cap for MRSN stock reached $369.87 million, with 71.94 million shares outstanding and 53.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, MRSN reached a trading volume of 4266890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8601.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.94 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -392693.02. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395488.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.93.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $287 million, or 91.30% of MRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,479,229, which is approximately -15.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.13 million in MRSN stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $21.49 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly 45.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 10,037,243 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 8,459,365 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 53,475,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,972,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,668,670 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,853,858 shares during the same period.