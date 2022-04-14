Market Analysts see Box Inc. [BOX] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 3.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.69. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Box Announces Box Canvas to Power Collaboration Across the Hybrid Workplace.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

New Visual Whiteboarding Tool To Be Showcased This Week At The Box Content Cloud Summit.

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today unveiled Box Canvas, virtual whiteboarding and visual collaboration experience that securely connects hybrid teams so they can brainstorm, ideate, and create, together from anywhere. Built natively into Box, and available later this year to all users at no additional cost, Box Canvas will deliver a powerful new way for people to collaborate, while leveraging the enterprise-grade security, compliance, and workflow automation capabilities Box’s 100,000 customers know and love. Box Canvas will be introduced at the Box Content Cloud Summit on Thursday, April 14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3184700 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Box Inc. stands at 4.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for BOX stock reached $4.60 billion, with 148.19 million shares outstanding and 138.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, BOX reached a trading volume of 3184700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Box Inc. [BOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BOX stock performed recently?

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.11. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.76 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.18, while it was recorded at 29.91 for the last single week of trading, and 25.71 for the last 200 days.

Box Inc. [BOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Box Inc. [BOX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Box Inc. [BOX]

There are presently around $3,830 million, or 89.70% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,338,287, which is approximately -7.05% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,972,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.91 million in BOX stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $197.16 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 245.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 21,205,715 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 21,985,021 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 82,305,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,496,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,054,434 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 13,694,124 shares during the same period.