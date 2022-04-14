Market Analysts see Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] price surged by 8.06 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Aurora to Host First Quarter 2022 Business Review Conference Call on May 4, 2022.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 results after market close on May 4, 2022 and will host a business review conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

A sum of 2855944 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.70M shares. Aurora Innovation Inc. shares reached a high of $5.37 and dropped to a low of $4.79 until finishing in the latest session at $5.23.

The one-year AUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.47. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $10.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 31.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.60% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,221 million, or 39.30% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 56,342,737, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.78 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $185.91 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 249,829,806 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 75,692,964 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 73,200,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,322,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,416,575 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 58,024,010 shares during the same period.