JP Morgan lifts Gogo Inc. [GOGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] closed the trading session at $23.02 on 04/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.01, while the highest price level was $23.655. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Gogo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Gogo Inc. (NASD:GOGO) will replace SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, April 8. Lone Star Funds has acquired SPX Flow in a transaction that closed today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 70.14 percent and weekly performance of 19.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 69.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, GOGO reached to a volume of 4714833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $19.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGO in the course of the last twelve months was 45.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GOGO stock trade performance evaluation

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.96. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 36.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.68 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.19, while it was recorded at 20.73 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.93 and a Gross Margin at +64.95. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.64.

Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,657 million, or 71.90% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 31,739,011, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4,604,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.29 million in GOGO stocks shares; and TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $92.0 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 4.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 8,941,354 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 5,910,622 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 64,374,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,226,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,684,000 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,264,188 shares during the same period.