Jefferies lifts F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] jumped around 0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.19 at the close of the session, up 2.52%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that F.N.B. Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Report and Conference Call.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it plans to issue financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market close on Monday, April 18, 2022. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/10164719. Callers who pre-register will be provided a conference passcode and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

F.N.B. Corporation stock is now 0.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FNB Stock saw the intraday high of $12.205 and lowest of $11.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.11, which means current price is +3.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 2950873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.08. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $3,231 million, or 73.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,849,305, which is approximately 2.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,211,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.88 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $355.55 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 0.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 17,613,863 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 15,484,716 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 238,675,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,774,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,041,022 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,780,856 shares during the same period.