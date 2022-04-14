Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] moved down -14.45: Why It’s Important

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] slipped around -0.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.15 at the close of the session, down -14.45%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES MOU FOR DIGITAL ASSETS AND NFT FOR CO-CONTENT DEVELOPMENT.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that on April 6, 2022 the Company’s subsidiary Ace Corporation Limited (“Ace”) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited, HKSE: 1842 (“GUGIHL”) to (i) enter into a business relationship to be co-content developers of Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFT”) and other digital assets for trading on the Ouction platform; (ii) to have Ace’s online digital assets exchange trading market place (called “Ouction”) to be one of the partners in the metaverse to be set up by GUGIHL; and (iii) GUGIHL to establish a team for the development of a metaverse.

GUGIHL is initiating the development of a metaverse focusing on Asia and China culture and art. GUGIHL intends to build up a metaverse (“Metaverse”) that can host events and exhibitions in the virtual world. A metaverse is a digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually. Augmented reality overlays visual elements, sound, and other sensory input onto real-world settings to enhance the user experience. In contrast, virtual reality is entirely virtual and enhances fictional realities. By using these new technologies, GUGIHL expects to be able to simulate historical cultural events in the virtual world.

Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is now 15.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMTE Stock saw the intraday high of $6.61 and lowest of $5.0301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.48, which means current price is +20.33% above from all time high which was touched on 04/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, IMTE reached a trading volume of 2993316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88.

How has IMTE stock performed recently?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -74.90. With this latest performance, IMTE shares dropped by -46.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -357.16 and a Gross Margin at -176.40. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.14.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -66.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -674.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -557,603.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.57. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$460,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 41,137 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,600 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,611 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,600 shares during the same period.