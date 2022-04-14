Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] is -1.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.53%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Hillman Announces Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, today announced the upsize and pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”). The size of the Offering increased from the previously announced 10,000,000 shares to an aggregate of 13,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,950,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering consists entirely of shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, HLMN stock rose by 0.95%. The one-year Hillman Solutions Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.87. The average equity rating for HLMN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.06 billion, with 187.96 million shares outstanding and 96.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 872.98K shares, HLMN stock reached a trading volume of 9568978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $14.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CJS Securities raised their target price to Market Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hillman Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on HLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

HLMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, HLMN shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hillman Solutions Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.77 and a Gross Margin at +33.48. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.50.

Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,136 million, or 96.90% of HLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 71,952,733, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,163,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.84 million in HLMN stocks shares; and JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., currently with $94.82 million in HLMN stock with ownership of nearly 14.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ:HLMN] by around 38,772,529 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,943,246 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 133,560,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,276,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLMN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,655,461 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,960,956 shares during the same period.