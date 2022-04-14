HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] Revenue clocked in at $220.10 million, up 96.93% YTD: What’s Next?

HighPeak Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: HPK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.41%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, HPK stock rose by 252.67%. The one-year HighPeak Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.8. The average equity rating for HPK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.73 billion, with 94.56 million shares outstanding and 7.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 101.14K shares, HPK stock reached a trading volume of 5788046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPK shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for HighPeak Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for HighPeak Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HighPeak Energy Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

HPK Stock Performance Analysis:

HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.41. With this latest performance, HPK shares gained by 53.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.06, while it was recorded at 23.18 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HighPeak Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.34. HighPeak Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.05.

HighPeak Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HighPeak Energy Inc. [HPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $163 million, or 7.80% of HPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPK stocks are: U.S. CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; SYNTAL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 538,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.78 million in HPK stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $11.71 million in HPK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HighPeak Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in HighPeak Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:HPK] by around 1,302,667 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 419,759 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,729,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,452,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,090 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 134,962 shares during the same period.