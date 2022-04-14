Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] gain 104.88% so far this year. What now?

Hallador Energy Company [NASDAQ: HNRG] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 25.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Hallador Energy Company Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net loss of $3.8 million, ($.12) per share.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The announcement of the acquisition of the Merom Generation Station is an absolute game changer for Hallador Energy Company. This transaction is an example of how Hallador can help its customers transition to renewables. Providing critical capacity to them in the near term, to maintain grid reliability, while creating a path to renewables through a PPA in the future.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7532606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hallador Energy Company stands at 11.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.57%.

The market cap for HNRG stock reached $152.36 million, with 30.62 million shares outstanding and 23.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 285.64K shares, HNRG reached a trading volume of 7532606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]?

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Hallador Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2016, representing the official price target for Hallador Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while FBR & Co. kept a Outperform rating on HNRG stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for HNRG shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hallador Energy Company is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for HNRG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has HNRG stock performed recently?

Hallador Energy Company [HNRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.39. With this latest performance, HNRG shares gained by 44.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.34 for Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hallador Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Hallador Energy Company [HNRG]

There are presently around $31 million, or 39.90% of HNRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 915,400, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 876,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 million in HNRG stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.04 million in HNRG stock with ownership of nearly 13.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hallador Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Hallador Energy Company [NASDAQ:HNRG] by around 1,379,613 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 949,945 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 5,334,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,664,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNRG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 862,700 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 422,181 shares during the same period.