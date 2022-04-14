H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] – find out why.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DFFN] gained 17.91% or 0.04 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 5200407 shares. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Completes Dosing in Altitude Trial.

Topline data expected within two months.

Blinded, interim data to be presented at the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society’s Annual Scientific Meeting in May 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.235, the shares rose to $0.3073 and dropped to $0.2328, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DFFN points out that the company has recorded -40.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, DFFN reached to a volume of 5200407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFFN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFFN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for DFFN stock

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.34. With this latest performance, DFFN shares gained by 32.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2568, while it was recorded at 0.2496 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4105 for the last 200 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.51.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.50% of DFFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,594,389, which is approximately -0.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,642,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in DFFN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.3 million in DFFN stock with ownership of nearly 8.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DFFN] by around 598,319 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 321,608 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,757,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,677,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFFN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,686 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 299,384 shares during the same period.