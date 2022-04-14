H.C. Wainwright lifts Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.67%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Sesen Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Anticipated Regulatory Path Forward for the Company’s Lead Product Candidate, Vicineum™.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Participated in productive CMC and Clinical Type A Meetings with the FDA in the fourth quarter.

Type C Meeting with the FDA planned for March 28, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, SESN stock dropped by -78.44%. The one-year Sesen Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.97. The average equity rating for SESN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.92 million, with 199.65 million shares outstanding and 198.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, SESN stock reached a trading volume of 2748019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SESN shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SESN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Sesen Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

SESN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.67. With this latest performance, SESN shares dropped by -18.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.77 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6467, while it was recorded at 0.5473 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3553 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sesen Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.09 and a Gross Margin at +99.68. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13.

Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 24.70% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,488,604, which is approximately 23.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,366,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 million in SESN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.26 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 72.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 11,231,666 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 11,147,959 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 30,578,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,958,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,776 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,414,287 shares during the same period.