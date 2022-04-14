Goldman lifts AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ: AVPT] closed the trading session at $5.09 on 04/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.84, while the highest price level was $5.11. The company report on March 22, 2022 that AvePoint Advances Information Lifecycle Management Capabilities.

Updates to Cloud Records help to swiftly manage critical information and business data, and ensure compliance.

AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced enhancements to Cloud Records, its SaaS platform designed to help organizations improve information lifecycle management and ensure data resilience and compliance. The updates to Cloud Records give organizations better control over their electronic and physical records, effectively managing their content through lifecycle outcomes from creation, to classification, and retention or disposal, in one centralized SaaS platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.08 percent and weekly performance of 2.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, AVPT reached to a volume of 3412097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVPT shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AvePoint Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for AvePoint Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AVPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvePoint Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVPT in the course of the last twelve months was 184.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

AVPT stock trade performance evaluation

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, AVPT shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.87 and a Gross Margin at +71.91. AvePoint Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.50.

AvePoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $301 million, or 33.80% of AVPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVPT stocks are: SIXTH STREET PARTNERS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 28,500,592, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 5,916,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.93 million in AVPT stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $24.45 million in AVPT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AvePoint Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ:AVPT] by around 40,632,500 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,242,256 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 16,686,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,561,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVPT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,237,801 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,952,511 shares during the same period.