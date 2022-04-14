Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] Revenue clocked in at $2.06 billion, down -13.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] price surged by 7.20 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Spirit Airlines to Begin Discussions with JetBlue Airways.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAVE) today announced that its Board of Directors has determined, after consultation with the Company’s outside financial and legal advisors, that the unsolicited proposal received from JetBlue Airways (“JetBlue”) (Nasdaq: JBLU) to acquire Spirit in an all-cash transaction for $33.00 per share could reasonably be likely to lead to a “Superior Proposal” as defined in Spirit’s merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (“Frontier”) (NASDAQ: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc.

Spirit intends to engage in discussions with JetBlue with respect to JetBlue’s proposal, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s merger agreement with Frontier.

A sum of 3823034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $11.81 and dropped to a low of $10.995 until finishing in the latest session at $11.76.

The one-year ULCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.85. The average equity rating for ULCC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULCC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ULCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.84. With this latest performance, ULCC shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at -17.14. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,545 million, or 99.94% of ULCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,974,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.02 million in ULCC stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $51.08 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly 4.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 185,804,348 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,100,908 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 24,512,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,417,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,016,743 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,411 shares during the same period.