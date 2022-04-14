Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] Revenue clocked in at $371.00 million, down -30.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] traded at a high on 04/12/22, posting a 3.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.38. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Freshworks to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 3, 2022.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power businesses, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 following the close of market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ETAudio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4039653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Freshworks Inc. stands at 9.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.80%.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $5.38 billion, with 130.65 million shares outstanding and 67.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 4039653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

How has FRSH stock performed recently?

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.51% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.15, while it was recorded at 17.44 for the last single week of trading.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.66.

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

There are presently around $871 million, or 88.10% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: STEADVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,063,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.64% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,098,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.58 million in FRSH stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $70.73 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 560.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 22,556,802 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,437,655 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 18,197,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,191,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,441,929 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,766,964 shares during the same period.