For Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $41.81 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Royalty Pharma Announces Charitable Alliance with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) To Advance Initiatives that Address Healthcare Disparities in Blood Cancer Care and Treatment.

Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced a charitable commitment totaling $7.5 million to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a global leader in the fight against blood cancer. Through this five-year alliance, Royalty Pharma will support initiatives focused on reducing healthcare disparities in blood cancer care and treatment. Royalty Pharma is a founding donor of the LLS IMPACT grant program (Influential Medicine Providing Access to Clinical Trials) which awards funding to major cancer research and treatment centers to expand access to clinical trials for underserved and minority populations. Royalty Pharma plc will not receive any economic benefit in exchange for any aspect of these donations.

Royalty Pharma is supporting initiatives focused on reducing healthcare disparities in blood cancer care and treatment.

Royalty Pharma plc represents 431.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.02 billion with the latest information. RPRX stock price has been found in the range of $41.39 to $42.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 3904684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $51.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Tigress Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock. On November 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RPRX shares from 52 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, RPRX shares gained by 10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.29, while it was recorded at 41.19 for the last single week of trading, and 39.08 for the last 200 days.

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 10.15%.

There are presently around $11,136 million, or 63.20% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56,230,690, which is approximately -1.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,636,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $1.03 billion in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 25,978,976 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 19,451,874 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 222,901,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,332,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,263,096 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,582,188 shares during the same period.