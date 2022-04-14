For Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] surged by $1.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $38.34 during the day while it closed the day at $37.87. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Toronto Blue Jays and theScore Bet Announce Groundbreaking 10-Year Partnership.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

– theScore Bet Becomes the Exclusive Gaming Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays in a Milestone Deal for the Two Canadian Organizations -.

The Toronto Blue Jays and theScore Bet today announce a 10-year exclusive partnership making theScore Bet the Official Gaming Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays. This landmark deal – the first of its kind in the country – brings together two best-in-class Canadian organizations to offer fans innovative and exciting ways to experience the game, both at the ballpark and online.

Penn National Gaming Inc. stock has also loss -2.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PENN stock has declined by -20.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.30% and lost -26.96% year-on date.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $6.51 billion, with 167.10 million shares outstanding and 165.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 2780980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $63.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $53 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $51, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on PENN stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 80 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

PENN stock trade performance evaluation

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.10 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.73, while it was recorded at 37.36 for the last single week of trading, and 59.24 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.86. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,056 million, or 82.80% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,133,722, which is approximately -1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,857,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $658.23 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $553.92 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 6.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 18,446,055 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 22,407,414 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 96,300,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,154,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,287,677 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 15,308,418 shares during the same period.