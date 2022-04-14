For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC], Analyst sees a rise to $9.50. What next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] loss -0.86% or -0.04 points to close at $4.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3167437 shares. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program Plan.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,” “Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) during a twelve-month period (the “Share Repurchase Program”).

The Company’s proposed repurchases, if adopted, may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in derivative transactions, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing, structure and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to among others, the market conditions, terms to be agreed with the relevant repurchase agent, the trading prices of ADSs, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. The Company’s board of directors will review the Share Repurchase Program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

It opened the trading session at $4.73, the shares rose to $4.888 and dropped to $4.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KC points out that the company has recorded -84.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -84.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, KC reached to a volume of 3167437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.33. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 43.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 19.32 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

There are presently around $344 million, or 35.40% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 13,734,062, which is approximately 78.31% of the company’s market cap and around 53.37% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 10,931,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.29 million in KC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $30.73 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 5.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 13,699,919 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,678,908 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,365,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,744,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,935,355 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,245,235 shares during the same period.