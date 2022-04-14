Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Adobe Inc. [ADBE] – find out why.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 1.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $431.67. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Adobe Introduces Frame.io for Creative Cloud and Updates to After Effects and Premiere Pro.

Frame.io’s industry leading-collaboration tools now available to Creative Cloud members.

Premiere Pro and After Effects now the only professional video creation tools to include integrated review and approval and Camera to Cloud workflows.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3077789 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adobe Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for ADBE stock reached $207.34 billion, with 473.00 million shares outstanding and 470.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 3077789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $568.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $635 to $575. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $690 to $635, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ADBE stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 670 to 630.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 16.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 30.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ADBE stock performed recently?

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 458.41, while it was recorded at 438.19 for the last single week of trading, and 573.61 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.82 and a Gross Margin at +87.11. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 14.25%.

Insider trade positions for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

There are presently around $166,920 million, or 84.90% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,433,923, which is approximately 0.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,526,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.02 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.16 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -2.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,302 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 16,410,378 shares. Additionally, 948 investors decreased positions by around 18,459,445 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 356,253,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,123,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 289 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,293,134 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 2,453,706 shares during the same period.