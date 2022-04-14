Dawson James slashes price target on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] – find out why.

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] gained 6.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Genius Brands Completes Acquisition of WOW! Unlimited Media Inc., Creating Global Animation and Streaming Powerhouse.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

WOW! 2021 Revenues $64 Million USD and $6 Million USD of EBITDA.

WOW! Mainframe Studios’ Clients Include Netflix, Mattel, Sony, Hulu, Peacock, DreamWorks Animation, Moonbug and Others, Encompassing Programs such as “CocoMelon,” “Barbie Dreamhouse,” “Madagascar: A Little Wild” and More.

Genius Brands International Inc. represents 300.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $281.87 million with the latest information. GNUS stock price has been found in the range of $0.8132 to $0.8699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 2903356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for GNUS stock

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9148, while it was recorded at 0.8448 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2566 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $53 million, or 25.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,645,121, which is approximately -0.144% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,766,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.84 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.26 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 4,105,121 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,413,180 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 55,904,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,422,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,691,421 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 160,690 shares during the same period.