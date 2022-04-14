Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $142.87 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] surged by $7.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $144.42 during the day while it closed the day at $142.87. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Datadog Expands Its Watchdog AI Engine with Root Cause Analysis and Log Anomaly Detection.

The new AI/ML capabilities enable IT teams to detect, investigate and resolve application performance issues more quickly and reduce alert fatigue.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced two new capabilities for Watchdog, its AI engine: Log Anomaly Detection and Root Cause Analysis.

Datadog Inc. stock has also gained 4.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has declined by -2.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.35% and lost -19.79% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $45.83 billion, with 311.85 million shares outstanding and 240.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 2688449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $206.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 9.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 165.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.25, while it was recorded at 137.00 for the last single week of trading, and 146.98 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 54.80%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,743 million, or 79.50% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.09 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

414 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 31,608,906 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 24,777,433 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 148,361,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,747,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,977,415 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,364,037 shares during the same period.