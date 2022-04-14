Daiwa Securities lifts TAL Education Group [TAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.51%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that PetroTal Announces Social and Operational Updates.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2022) – PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) (“PetroTal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a signed government agreement to end the social protest, previously announced on March 3, 2022, and recommencement of production and oil sales upon opening of the loading dock.

Over the last 12 months, TAL stock dropped by -94.51%. The one-year TAL Education Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.88. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.36 billion, with 644.02 million shares outstanding and 176.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, TAL stock reached a trading volume of 4386087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $28.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $3.50 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. On August 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 21.50 to 5.40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 64.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.43. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$3,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $887 million, or 65.80% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 31,119,846, which is approximately 28.209% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,955,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.76 million in TAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.59 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 91,344,392 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 70,295,116 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 124,508,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,148,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,499,801 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 19,393,413 shares during the same period.