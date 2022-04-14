Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] is -39.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.88%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Confirming Fadraciclib Suppresses MCL1 and Synergizes With Venetoclax in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

-New Preclinical Data Highlight Fadraciclib’s Apoptosis Enabling Mechanism in Leukemia-.

-Remarkable Synergy Observed with Venetoclax, esp. in Resistant CLL cells with 17p Deletion-.

Over the last 12 months, CYCC stock dropped by -66.57%. The one-year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.25. The average equity rating for CYCC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.92 million, with 9.98 million shares outstanding and 9.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.42K shares, CYCC stock reached a trading volume of 4309490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CYCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

CYCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.88. With this latest performance, CYCC shares dropped by -15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.30 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 40.00% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 508,322, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 458,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in CYCC stocks shares; and SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.15 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 378,218 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 829,725 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,029,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,237,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,313 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 596,611 shares during the same period.