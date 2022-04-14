Creatd Inc. [CRTD] fell -39.23% so far this year. What now?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] price surged by 33.14 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Leaders: CEO’s of CRTD, NEXCF, ATER, and OGGFF, Targeting Billion Dollar Opportunities in Web 3.0, Metaverse, Consumer Brands, E-Commerce and Plant-Based Lifestyles.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), and Aterian, Inc.(NASDAQ: ATER). Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) CEO Thomas Punch ”Brands Building Traction”Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD), a creator-first holding company, today announced the launch of a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy (“Dune”), the Company’s owned-and-operated wellness beverage brand, and international lifestyle retailer, Urban Outfitters. CEO, Thomas Punch, commented, “Less than a year after its debut, Dune has joined the competitive roster of beauty and wellness brands sold at Urban Outfitters. We are proud to see Dune, and Creatd Ventures’ other e-commerce brands, continue to build traction and open up opportunities to further expand our reach through partnerships with such iconic and inspirational lifestyle brands as UO.”Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/13/dune-the-creatd-owned-nasdaq-crtd-wellness-drink-launches-at-urban-outfitters/.

A sum of 83726190 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 539.38K shares. Creatd Inc. shares reached a high of $1.64 and dropped to a low of $0.972 until finishing in the latest session at $1.27.

Guru’s Opinion on Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.90.

CRTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.12. With this latest performance, CRTD shares gained by 19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.16 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3249, while it was recorded at 1.0528 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4837 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creatd Inc. Fundamentals:

Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.50% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 686,773, which is approximately 92.34% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in CRTD stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $78000.0 in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly -45.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 460,812 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 209,173 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 414,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,276 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 131,018 shares during the same period.