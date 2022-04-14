Clarivate Plc [CLVT] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $16

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] jumped around 0.45 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.65 at the close of the session, up 2.78%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights Announces 2021 Revenue Cycle Awards Recipients.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Winners include Liberty Hospital, four Ardent Health Services hospitals, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and Novant Health.

Today, Clarivate Healthcare Business InsightsTM , a part of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced the 2021 winners of its annual Revenue Cycle Awards. In its 10th year, the Revenue Cycle Awards recognizes healthcare organizations for achieving outstanding performance on revenue cycle KPIs, based on data from their most recent and preceding full fiscal years. The 2021 Revenue Cycle Awards recipients include Liberty Hospital– MO; four Ardent Health Services hospitals -ID, NJ and TX; University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics – IA and Novant Health – NC.

Clarivate Plc stock is now -29.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLVT Stock saw the intraday high of $16.66 and lowest of $16.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.79, which means current price is +42.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, CLVT reached a trading volume of 3415867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarivate Plc [CLVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $19.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 57.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CLVT stock performed recently?

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CLVT shares gained by 15.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55.

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 24.20%.

Insider trade positions for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]

There are presently around $9,352 million, or 91.50% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,092,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.29 million in CLVT stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $582.11 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -31.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 119,750,318 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 47,644,981 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 409,913,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,308,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,096,867 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,172,934 shares during the same period.