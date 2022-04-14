CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock Downgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $118

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.47%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Martin A. Jarosick Named Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations of CF Industries Holdings, Inc..

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that Martin A. Jarosick has been named vice president, treasury and investor relations, effective immediately. Mr. Jarosick has served as vice president, investor relations, since joining CF Industries in 2017.

In his new role, Mr. Jarosick will oversee the Company’s treasury organization, which includes capital markets and banking activities, risk management, and credit. He will also continue to lead the investor relations function.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock rose by 130.12%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.41. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.16 billion, with 214.10 million shares outstanding and 208.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 3210987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $97.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CF stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 70 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.52 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.18, while it was recorded at 107.86 for the last single week of trading, and 65.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 62.70%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,362 million, or 95.30% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,652,876, which is approximately 0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,530,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.65 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly 58.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 28,883,627 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 28,404,725 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 137,230,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,518,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,972,616 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,923,095 shares during the same period.