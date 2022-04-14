BTIG Research slashes price target on Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] – find out why.

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] traded at a low on 04/12/22, posting a -2.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.30. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Romeo Power Completes Phase One of Move to New Orange County Location.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it has completed the first phase of the company’s move to its new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Cypress, California.

The new facility includes 191,000 square feet of industrial space which is still under construction to build out critical laboratory and testing areas, as well as to prepare the manufacturing floor for operations. While construction is ongoing elsewhere in the building, employees in the sales, finance, accounting, and legal departments are now working from the office space.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5072860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Romeo Power Inc. stands at 7.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.95%.

The market cap for RMO stock reached $178.57 million, with 134.17 million shares outstanding and 125.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 5072860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has RMO stock performed recently?

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.67. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7188, while it was recorded at 1.3820 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0864 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Insider trade positions for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]

There are presently around $59 million, or 34.00% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,897,318, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,856,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.53 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.89 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly -1.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 6,686,602 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,112,987 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,355,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,155,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,939,947 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,820 shares during the same period.