BMO Capital Markets lifts Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] gained 1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $65.68 price per share at the time. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2022 Results, Conference Call and Annual Meeting.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after normal trading hours. Additionally, the Company will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) the following day, Friday, April 29, 2022, in a hybrid format (in Toronto and virtually).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited represents 245.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.88 billion with the latest information. AEM stock price has been found in the range of $64.90 to $66.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 2865975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $98.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 166.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.37, while it was recorded at 64.51 for the last single week of trading, and 55.59 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -9.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $16,736 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,083,523, which is approximately -7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 15,494,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $933.05 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 29,903,099 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 27,486,219 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 200,321,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,710,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,619,441 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,519,396 shares during the same period.