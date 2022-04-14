Blackstone Inc. [BX] Revenue clocked in at $22.58 billion, down -10.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] jumped around 3.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $116.44 at the close of the session, up 2.65%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Supporting Cambridge’s Life Sciences Ecosystem: Q&A with James Seppala and Tim Schoen.

James Seppala and Tim Schoen discuss BioMed Realty’s footprint in the UK and the opportunity in the life sciences real estate market in the years ahead.

Blackstone Inc. stock is now -10.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $116.55 and lowest of $113.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.78, which means current price is +14.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 2948614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $150.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.96, while it was recorded at 114.66 for the last single week of trading, and 123.46 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 18.52%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $49,739 million, or 64.00% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,935,913, which is approximately 0.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,485,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.14 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.37 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 7.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 858 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 44,472,438 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 27,557,521 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 366,467,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,497,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,813,820 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,926 shares during the same period.