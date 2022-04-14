Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] moved up 1.04: Why It’s Important

Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE: AIV] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $6.79 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release First Quarter 2022 earnings on Monday, May 2, 2022, after the market closes. The First Quarter 2022 earnings conference call will be conducted on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Apartment Investment and Management Company represents 149.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.04 billion with the latest information. AIV stock price has been found in the range of $6.62 to $6.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, AIV reached a trading volume of 3271377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Apartment Investment and Management Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Apartment Investment and Management Company stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AIV shares from 48 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Investment and Management Company is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for AIV stock

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, AIV shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.38 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28.

Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apartment Investment and Management Company go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apartment Investment and Management Company [AIV]

There are presently around $932 million, or 91.10% of AIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,863,039, which is approximately -1.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,425,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.48 million in AIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.78 million in AIV stock with ownership of nearly 6.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Investment and Management Company [NYSE:AIV] by around 9,134,258 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 10,388,010 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 117,775,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,297,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIV stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,244 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,399,018 shares during the same period.