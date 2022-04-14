Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is -17.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] closed the trading session at $4.45 on 04/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.19, while the highest price level was $4.45. The company report on April 11, 2022 that AMYRIS STARTS COMMISSIONING OF INDUSTRY LEADING FERMENTATION PLANT.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform today announced that it has started the commissioning of its new fermentation plant in Barra Bonita, Brazil.

The greenfield site at Barra Bonita is a strategic investment with which Amyris leads the biotechnology sector with manufacturing at industrial scale. The new plant is strategically located next to the Raizen sugar mill, which is the world’s second largest of its kind, ensuring continuity of supply and favorable feedstock economics. Sugar cane is a key feedstock for producing our sustainable ingredients. Brazil ranks number one in global sugar production, and operating costs in Brazil are advantaged compared to the U.S. and Europe. The fermentation plant has a proprietary design with a process tower that is 2-times taller than the company’s prior Brotas plant to take full advantage of gravity in its vertical fermentation process. The site consists of five fermentation “mini-factories” capable of concurrently producing our more than 13 currently scaled and future bio-fermented products. The site has ample space and infrastructure for future expansion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.74 percent and weekly performance of -0.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 4262478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMRS shares from 11 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

AMRS stock trade performance evaluation

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $615 million, or 50.30% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,091,779, which is approximately -12.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,315,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.11 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $49.83 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 39,601,870 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 15,677,170 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 88,360,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,639,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,778,568 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,225,500 shares during the same period.