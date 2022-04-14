Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] is -42.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] gained 7.84% on the last trading session, reaching $1.10 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Alzamend Neuro Contracts with Altasciences and iResearch Atlanta to Manage and Conduct Its Phase IIA Study in Patients with Alzheimer’s.

Full Data Set from Phase I First-in-Human Helped Establish Doses for Phase IIA Multiple Ascending Dose Study.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it contracted with Altasciences Clinical Kansas (“Altasciences”) and iResearch Atlanta, LLC (“iResearch”) to manage and conduct, respectively, its Phase IIA multiple ascending dose (“MAD”) study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (“Alzheimer’s”). The Phase IIA Study, which is expected to commence enrollment in May 2022, is for the purposes of evaluating the safety and tolerability of AL001 under multiple-dose, steady-state conditions, and to determine the maximum tolerated dose in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s. AL001 is a novel lithium-delivery system; it is a lithium-salicylate-L-proline engineered ionic co-crystal under development as an oral treatment for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s. AL001 has the potential to deliver the clinical benefits of marketed lithium carbonate but with reduced risk of side effects.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. represents 94.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.91 million with the latest information. ALZN stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ALZN reached a trading volume of 6207546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALZN shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for ALZN stock

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, ALZN shares gained by 20.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.47% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2006, while it was recorded at 1.0680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5604 for the last 200 days.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALZN is now -312.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -356.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.66. Additionally, ALZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] managed to generate an average of -$2,523,283 per employee.Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.60 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of ALZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALZN stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 201,765, which is approximately 118.654% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 163,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in ALZN stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in ALZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alzamend Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:ALZN] by around 717,317 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 507,982 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 360,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 864,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALZN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 563,666 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 492,759 shares during the same period.