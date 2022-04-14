Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell -8.91% so far this year. What now?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] closed the trading session at $43.37 on 04/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.40, while the highest price level was $43.52. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred stock.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on May 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2022, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company’s Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on May 15, 2022.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally’s 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of Apr. 30, 2022. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally’s 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of Apr. 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.91 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, ALLY reached to a volume of 3458381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $63.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 68 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.80.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.61, while it was recorded at 42.81 for the last single week of trading, and 49.22 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.76. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 38.17%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,738 million, or 97.80% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,851,312, which is approximately -3.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,683,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.08 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 2.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 21,290,599 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 30,497,941 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 264,969,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,757,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,038,142 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,704,625 shares during the same period.