Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] is -32.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.18. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Adverum Biotechnologies Proceeds with IND Amendment for ADVM-022 Phase 2 Trial in Wet AMD After Receiving Requested Type C Meeting Feedback from the FDA.

Company anticipates completing IND amendment process by mid-2022 to enable dosing of the first patient in the planned Phase 2 trial during Third Quarter of 2022.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that it has received feedback via a Type C meeting written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to Adverum’s planned Phase 2 trial of ADVM-022 in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Adverum requested the FDA’s feedback to ensure alignment with the regulatory agency ahead of filing the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment for the Phase 2 trial. The trial is designed to evaluate the 2 X 10^11 vg/eye dose and a new, lower 6 X 10^10 vg/eye dose of ADVM-022, along with new enhanced prophylactic steroid regimens, including local steroids and a combination of local and systemic steroids.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock has also loss -7.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADVM stock has declined by -26.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.12% and lost -32.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ADVM stock reached $120.32 million, with 98.26 million shares outstanding and 94.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 971.87K shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 7456643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $9, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

ADVM stock trade performance evaluation

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.81. With this latest performance, ADVM shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3525, while it was recorded at 1.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9844 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1934.12 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1940.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 67.80% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,554,817, which is approximately 0.95% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,346,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.52 million in ADVM stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $8.06 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 5,451,002 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,517,605 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 51,451,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,419,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,100,676 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,387,129 shares during the same period.