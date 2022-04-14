9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $5

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 5.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.54. The company report on April 13, 2022 that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Allowance of Patent for Anti-GIP Monoclonal Antibody NM-136 for the Treatment of Serious Metabolic Conditions.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, announced today that the Company has received notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that U.S. Patent Application No. 16

The patent provides protection for the use of NM-136 for the treatment of hyperphagia (excessive or extreme hunger), serious metabolic conditions such as obesity, and for reducing fatty tissue buildup in body organs. NM-136 is a long-acting, highly specific humanized anti-GIP monoclonal antibody. NM-136 has been shown to prevent glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) from binding to its receptor, which in preclinical obesity models has been shown to significantly decrease weight and abdominal fat by reducing nutrient absorption from the intestine as well as nutrient storage without affecting appetite.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2821513 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stands at 7.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.16%.

The market cap for NMTR stock reached $145.95 million, with 256.84 million shares outstanding and 248.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 2821513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMTR shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has NMTR stock performed recently?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5989, while it was recorded at 0.5329 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9773 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.34.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $43 million, or 30.90% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 15,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,164,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.72 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.46 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 9,932,390 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,634,395 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 65,330,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,897,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,832,864 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,086,953 shares during the same period.